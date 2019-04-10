He Is The Largest Cat in New York City – You Have to See Him!

If you think your cat is looking a bit chunky, just check this guy out!

Samson is a four-year-old Maine Coon cat who has officially been declared the largest cat in New York City. He’s four feet long and weighs 28 pounds, which is around ten pounds more than the average Maine Coon. Don’t worry, though — he may be big but he’s not overweight, he’s just fluffy and ‘big boned’!

Samson has lived in New York with his owner, DJ Splurt Zillionz since 2013. He describes him as a “gentle giant”, telling The Dodo he is “Very sweet, tender but a tough guy. He likes to wrestle and play but secretly enjoys being tender as long as nobody is watching. He is a ladies man who loves females much more than men, except for his daddy who he loves very much.”

The pair clearly have a very close bond, and even go for walks around their local area of Williamsburg, Brooklyn together (though admittedly Samson does get to sit in a pet pram like a bit of a diva!). Far from being a bit nonchalant like your average pet moggy, Samson is wired more like a canine. His dad says: “He plays an excellent game of fetch, and he follows me from room to room and lays nearby, much like a dog.”

Samson has become something of a star in his own right thanks to his incredible size, being featured on news programs and in the NY Post. He even has his own Instagram account with nearly 50,000 followers!

Maine Coones are known for their large size; they’re the biggest breed of domestic cat on the planet, but Samson definitely takes the cake! He may even be the world’s largest cat; the former Guinness World Record holder was another Maine Coon named Stewie who measured in at 4.04 feet before he passed away in 2013.

There’s only one downside to having a cat this size — you can be sure of some pretty hefty bills! The New York Post estimates that Samson gets through around four pounds of kitty litter every week, and needs a grooming appointment every few months at a cost of $120.

The exact origins of the breed are unknown. One interesting theory is that they came about when Marie Antoinette attempted to escape France before her death, and though she never made it to America, her beloved Turkish Angora cats did, and subsequently bred with the local short-haired cats to create the breed. However, most breeders today believe that it is most likely that they actually were created when sailors from England brought long-haired cats with them to catch the mice on their ships, and when they reached America they then bred with the local cats.

Maine Coons are known for their high levels of intelligence and loyalty to their family. They are easy to train and stay playful as adults. It’s been noted that they have a fascination with water, which could have a lot to do with their ancestry aboard ships.

All images courtesy of @catstradamus/Instagram