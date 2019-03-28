Lazy Cat Drinking Water Becomes Viral Sensation — AGAIN!

Mom and dad always scolded you for being lazy, but this cat proves that being adorable-while-doing-nothing can really pay off.

It comes from AVF Pets YouTube page, which is an offshoot of America’s Funniest Home Videos. The video went viral back in 2015, but for some reason it’s making the rounds again this week.

The video features a lazy cat drinking water from a bowl, but what makes it so unique is just how committed to her craft this cute critter actually is. She’s so lazy, that she won’t even get up off the kitchen floor to take a sip. Instead, the furry feline just lies there, dips her paw in the bowl so that the fur soaks up the H2O, and then she sucks on her paw to drink it up.

It’s so very casual, and so very “I really don’t care what you think of me” cat-like, that people all over the world have fallen in love with her. She’s been posted on websites from ABC News to Viral Nova, and so far the YouTube video has gotten more than a half million views.

We’re, of course, hoping to increase that number by posting her here.

