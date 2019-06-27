Le Mans 1955: The Deadliest, Most Horrific Crash in History

WARNING: Video contains graphic footage.

On June 11, 1955, the 24-hour Le Mans race began. But nobody could predict the carnage that was about to unfold.

Only a few hours into the race, a horrific crash was captured on film. To this day, it is known as the deadliest motor racing accident in history. In total, 83 people were killed and over 120 were injured.

The catastrophe occurred when French driver Pierre Levegh’s Mercedes crashed into a barrier and blew up while going 125mph. The wreck killed Levegh immediately, and sent debris flying into the densely packed crowd. Some people were decapitated, others totally disfigured and crushed by the impact.