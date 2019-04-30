Left-handed People Are Officially Smarter Than Right-handers

It can be hard sometimes for left-handed people living in a right-handed world, but apparently all that suffering might have been worth it as a new study has found lefties are more intelligent.

The good people at IFL Science have studied the connection of mathematical ability to “handedness” – that’s the tendency for people to be dexterous or skilled with one hand over the other – to find out once and for all if there’s any truth behind the claim that lefties are more intelligent.

They believe that because hand-preference is a manifestation of brain function, it must be linked to cognition, which covers everything from memory, to comprehension, attention and problem solving and according to their discovery the brain of a left-handed person is more developed.

The study stated: “Left-handers exhibit, on average, a more developed right brain hemisphere, which is specialized for processes such as spatial reasoning and the ability to rotate mental representations of objects.”

Lefties also have a larger corpus callosum, the bundle of nerve cells that connect the two hemispheres of the brain meaning they have an increased connectivity and more able to process information.

The study didn’t find exactly why Left-handed people have this increase in connectivity, though one theory goes it’s because they live in a world suited to right-handed people. This means they are forced to adapt to being able to use both hands, creating a greater link between the two sides of the brain.

If this is true, would that mean ambidextrous people are even more intelligent than lefties? The study, which was carried out on 2,300 students, didn’t say, but if you want to boost your brain power maybe switch your handedness.

It’s hard to argue too much with the findings when famous lefties include Barack Obama, Leonardo Di Vinci, Albert Einstein, Aristotle and Bill Gates. Lefties aren’t just gifted when it comes to intelligence, they’re pretty good musicians too with David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and Paul McCartney just a few left-handed legends.