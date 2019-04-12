Legal High – Cannabis Milk Is A Real Thing!

You can kiss goodbye to sleepless nights as a raw food café in London has just released a legal cannabis drink that’s designed to help sufferers of insomnia and anxiety.

The 100% organic hemp milk that Rawligion has named Relax, promises to reduce stress, anxiety and pain relief, while helping you to seriously chill the hell out. The magic ingredient that’s stronger than a chill pill is CBD (cannabidiol) oil, which is extracted from the cannabis plant.

Though CBD oil is a powerful relaxant, it doesn’t contain any of the psychoactive properties found in illegal cannabis you can buy on the street, which means it won’t get you stoned. What it will do is make a major impact on your mood, immune response to pain and sleep pattern.

As reported by Metro, Relax was created because of the medicinal benefits of the cannabis plant. “It’s used for a multitude of different health issues, including anxiety, cancer (particularly the side effects of conventional treatment), pain relief, depression, and sleep disorders,” Michael Isted, phytotherapist and development consultant for Rawligion told Metro.

The potential benefits of CBD oil are so great that the UK has planned to turn it into a legitimate medicine as of November 1, when it will be available through pharmaceutical companies.

