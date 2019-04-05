McDonald’s Is Doing What? Late Night Snacks Are Forever Changing

According to a company spokesperson for MacDonald’s, late-night snacks are changing big time for the company on April 30.

There are several MacDonald’s menu changes that may leave you feeling blue when you’re out late partying and need your snack fix.

Signature Crafted Recipes, Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Filet-O-Fish, and premium salads will not be available from midnight to 5 a.m.

This comes after the company recently raised menu prices by 2% to deal with rising costs.

“We’ll be simplifying what’s served after Midnight so customers can get the most popular favorites,” said Andrea Abate.

Don’t worry if you love Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, and McNuggets. They’re still available around the clock.

MacDonald’s CFO Kevin Ozan says the company wants to reduce the “complexity” of menus and store operations.

On the upside, McDonald’s introduced Donut Sticks in February.

But, hold your horses if you think you can find Donut Sticks all day long — they are only available during breakfast hours.