MAKE: Best Low-Calorie Margarita Recipe Ever

We loves us a frosty margarita, but did you know that one of those frosty beverages contains approximately 27 carbs and 246 calories thanks to the sugary mix most restaurants and pre-mixed bottles use? That’s more than a 1/2 cup serving of some Ben & Jerry’s ice creams. And, let’s face it, you know you’re going to have at least 2 drinks (but more likely 10), which just means you’ve consumed a lot of empty calories.

The buzz may have been worth it, but not all that gym time you’ll need to spend making up for it.

Let’s spend our calories appropriately. Here’s a low carb and low calorie margarita recipe that we love. It’s super tasty, packs a punch, and is easy to make. De nada, reader!

Low Calorie Margarita Recipe – What You Need

2 shots tequila

1 shot triple sec

1 shot Grand Marnier or similar orange-flavored liqueur

1 shot fresh lime juice (fresh makes a huge difference)

4-5 ounces sugar-free lemonade like Crystal Light

Salt-rimmed glass (optional)

Lime wedge

How to Do It

Pour all ingredients over ice in a shaker (or blender). Shake for 30 seconds (or blend until it reaches desired smoothness) Pour into a glass with salt (or not) and a lime.

Nutritional Info

1 Margarita — 9.81g carbs, 155 calories

NOTE: If you’re dining out, many restaurants now offer a low-calorie option, where they use fresh lime juice and agave nectar over the pre-sweetened mix. If you can get that option, do it. The drink will be much more refreshing, and you won’t be taking in all those extra calories.