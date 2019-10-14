MAKE: McDonald’s McRib Copycat Recipe

You guys have been loving our recent batch of recipes, so here’s our latest: a McRib Copycat.

While we know some people think a McRib is gross, most of those same people have never actually tried one. They’re a saucy, meaty mouthful of goodness — sweet, savory and salty, with tangy sauce, pickles and onions. McDonald’s confirms that real meat is used, and it’s not as scary as some would have you think.

We got the above video from Todd Wilbur’s Top Secret Recipes website. He’s the master of crafting copycat recipes based on famous restaurant and fast food dishes, and his book Top Secret Recipes is a best seller. Below is his ingredients list, and above you can watch him prepare the super delicious sandwich.

McRib Copycat Ingredients

16 oz. uncooked pork spareribs meat (cut off the bones from 1 rack)

3 tbsp. water

1 tsp. granulated sugar

3/4 tsp. salt

4 6-inch sandwich rolls (he suggests Sara Lee)

1 cup Hunt’s Original Barbecue Sauce

8 dill pickle slices

1/2 cup sliced yellow onion

Watch the video to see how he puts it together. Go to 2:05 if you want to skip watching Wilbur shop for the ingredients and just get straight to the cooking.

More Great Recipes

Photo: Ali Ebright, Gimme Some Oven

MAKE: Mouthwatering Garlic Cheddar Biscuits

MAKE: Chick-Fil-A Copycat Chicken Recipe

