Man Falls to His Death After Seat Belt Snaps on Amusement Park Ride (VIDEO)

WARNING: Graphic footage. Video below may not be suitable for all audiences.

Another amusement park accident has made headlines.

While on an amusement park ride at the Sanmenxia Mianchi Yangshao Square in China, a man fell to his death after the seat belt snapped.

Terrified witnesses shrieked in horror when they saw his lifeless body on the ground.

Safety experts are currently looking into what exactly went wrong.

The site where the video was released claimed that the man died from his injuries, but his status has yet to be confirmed.

Editor’s Note: The video was originally published through LiveLeaks in 2016 and is now trending once more on social media platforms.