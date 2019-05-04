VIDEO: Man Sees His Mother After Ten Years Apart & OMG!

While it’s great to travel the world and spend some time alone knowing that you have the internet and tools like FaceTime to connect, it’s not the same as seeing a person you love in the flesh.

Boston resident Jeffrey Mayi knows first-hand what it’s like not to be able to see your family for longer periods of time. His younger brother lives in Florida, while his mother lives in Gabon, Africa.

And even though he’s seen plenty of his brother, he hasn’t seen his mother for more than 10 years. So when he and his wife Shannon had their first baby boy, we wanted to share the special moment with his loving mother, but due to her living in a different continent, he couldn’t. His wife Shannon didn’t want to see Mayi suffer, so she arranged a nice surprise for him.

She had his mother flown all the way from Africa and called his brother up to come from Florida in what would be one of the most emotional family gatherings ever caught on camera. Mayi came home from work one day to find his mother and brother waiting for him there. To say that he was surprised would be an understatement. The emotional moment was forever immortalized by Shannon, who captured the whole thing on video.

Mayi is obviously completely stunned, and who wouldn’t be. The emotional reaction of seeing his mother face-to-face for the first time in over a decade really says it all. Family is the most important thing in life and he finally got to see the woman that raised him, and it was all thanks to his loving wife. The new grandma will get to see her new grandchild as well.