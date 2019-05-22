The Men Who Put Abortion-Inducing Drugs in Their Girlfriends’ Drinks

Manishkumar Patel, 45, was sentenced to 22 years in prison after her attempted to induce an abortion. His girlfriend didn’t end up drinking the potion, but ended up miscarrying weeks later.

The crime took place in Outgamie County, Wisconsin where Judge John Des Jardins also sentenced Patel to four years of extended supervision.

Patel was arrested in 2017, after he spent about a decade running from the police. He was charged back in 2007 for the intentional homicide against an unborn child.

Once caught, Patel forfeited a $750,000 cash bond that was paid by family and friends at the time he skipped town.

In response to his crime, Patel offered the following statement: “I have had plenty of time to think about what I did. I have no excuse or explanation for my actions.”

This Wasn’t the First Time It Happened

This also happened in another case where a doctor spiked his girlfriend’s drink. Brooke Fiske was minding her own business when Dr. Sikander Imran dropped a pill into her tea.

Fiske was 17 weeks along and went into premature labor that resulted in the death of her baby.

As the abortion debate rages, these cases have been referred to in Reddit forums as more examples of women’s rights being stripped by what many consider a male dominated society.

“Dude put himself on the wrong end of both abortion sides,” posted one Reddit user.

