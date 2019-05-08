She Was Kidnapped, Left in the Jungle at Age 5, Then Raised by Monkeys

Marina Chapman was kidnapped from her family at a young age, abandoned in the Colombian jungle, raised by primates, and now, decades later, she has a best-selling memoir about her ordeal, called The Girl With No Name: The Incredible Story of a Child Raised by Monkeys.

Marina didn’t plan to tell the world her story, but her daughter, Vanessa James, pushed her to do it. With the help of writer Lynne Barrett-Lee, Marina created a memoir that ignited public controversy and shocked readers worldwide.

Click “next” button to continue reading story.