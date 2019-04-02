Measles Cases Surpass 2018 Numbers Already. Are Anti-Vaxxers to Blame?

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 387 measles cases have already been reported this year in 15 states. This already outnumbers the number of cases reported in all of 2018.

The 15 states with outbreaks include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

Measles was supposedly eradicated in 2000, but in 2014 there were 667 cases. According to the CDC, most of those infected have not been vaccinated.

“Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected,” says the CDC.



While the majority of cases include those who haven’t been vaccinated in the U.S., the CDC has concluded that international travel areas like Israel and the Ukraine are to blame for the recent increase in measles patients.

The CDC is increasingly concerned about the number of children not being vaccinated. While measles may have been eradicated in the U.S., this doesn’t mean that those who aren’t vaccinated aren’t susceptible to becoming infected while traveling or coming in contact with travelers from other countries.

