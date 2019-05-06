Meet the Man Who Lived without Human Contact for 27 Years — Then Society Forced Him to Conform

In 1986, Christopher Knight left society behind and disappeared into the Maine wilderness. For 27 years, he avoided human contact and lived all alone in secret.

The following video reveals exactly what happened to him:

To survive, he committed more than 1,000 burglaries, stealing what he could from strangers’ homes. Everything he owned did not belong to him. But despite the break-ins, he was never violent or carried a weapon.

Dubbed the ‘North Pond Hermit,’ Knight never spent any money, drove a car, or paid taxes during all those years.

He was finally arrested on April 4, 2013, and charged with theft and burglary.

For a more in depth look at his incredible story, you can check out this article.