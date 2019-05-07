WATCH: For Christ’s Sake — The Nuns Who Grow & Sell CBD

Sister Kate and Sister Darcy are not what you’d expect to find in a couple of pot growers. But their mission to “heal the world” is salvation to many people with ailments CBD helps treat.

These two women run their operation out of a 3-bed “abbey” in Merced, California. There, they use the cannabinoids from the pot plants they grow in an adjoining garage to create ointments, tinctures, salves and a whole host of other products to treat pain. Because they produce items that are low in THC, the property in marijuana that gets people high, their steady stream of customers are not looking to buy mind-altering substances. Their enterprise is all about pain management.

Despite the fact that Sister Kate and Sister Darcy’s pot products don’t get people high, they are still facing closure because of new California laws banning residents from growing drugs on residential property.

These women began their business six months ago and they’ve been quite successful, so they are now fighting the city counsel’s ban on growing marijuana.

“Two hundred people or more turned out or more to make sure the city council didn’t enact a ban,” Sister Kate, 56, explains, “but they did anyway, under the guise of ‘not understanding how to regulate.'”

As for the order these women belong to, it’s just as untraditional as their chosen careers. Kate, for one thing, is a mother of three. She explained to reporters that although they dress like Catholic nuns, their religion is more new age.

According to the women’s website:

“The Sisters of the Valley are not affiliated with any traditional earthly religion. The Sisters’ spiritual practices support the process of making medicine. We respect the breadth and depth of the gifts of Mother Earth, working to bridge the gap between Her and her suffering people. The Sisters prepare all medicines during moon cycles, according to ancient wisdom. We are activists who are on a mission to heal the world.”

Merced is not the only city in California, a state in which medicinal marijuana is legal, trying to ban dispensaries and the cultivation of marijuana.