WATCH: Meet the Women Who Claim to Have Children Fathered by Aliens

There is a group of American women that claims to have children from extra-terrestrial fathers. Not only do these women say they have hybrid-alien kids, they say their “relations” with the alien fathers was the best they’ve ever had.

Bridget Nielson (left), from Sedona, Arizona, and Aluna Verse (right), from Los Angeles, California are just two of several women who belong to “The Hybrid Baby Community.” These two women say that they have upwards of 13 hybrid alien babies combined. They also believe that their hybrid children live on giant spaceships with their alien dads.

Not only do the women in this group say that sex with an alien is far better than with a mere mortal man, they say that it’s not the only way human women can get pregnant from aliens. Apparently, extra-terrestrials have skills in the area of artificial insemination.

According to these women, aliens have been hard at work for several years harvesting DNA that combines the best of both human and alien characteristics. Worry not, however, because they also say that these aliens only have sexual encounters (and babies) with women who “want to be taken.”

Nielson, who still lives with her father, claims to have regular contact with aliens. That is why she now has ten alien children – four boys and six girls.The “Hybrid Baby Community” is made up of American women who say they’ve had sex with aliens and have their babies… in First to Know’s Hangs on LockerDome

“[The aliens] are not just taking our children – they are creating a hybrid race to better humanity,” she explains before going into detail about the sex. ‘It was great. It was an incredible super primal, super raw, super primal sexual experience.”

As for Verse, her story is even more over-the-top:

“I was in a classroom setting with other humans. All of sudden I’m sat next to this green reptilian creature and immediately I’m so sexually turned on looking at this being. I was very surprised. We’re making love in this classroom in front of everyone. Everyone turned their attention to us. It sounds crazy and people have asked if I’m off my meds. But this is really happening.”

Even though Nielsen says that aliens only have sex with — and impregnate — women who are willing, she contradicts herself by later saying that she believes there are hundreds of thousands of women on Earth who have hybrid alien babies and don’t even know it.

“There are signs that you can look for such as re-occurring dreams about doctor’s offices or classrooms, missing times or false pregnancie,” she explains. “These could mean you have hybrid children.”

Even though the women express sadness at not seeing their own kids, they are all connecting with one goal: Eventually these women want to build a home where they all live together, far from the cities. This way, they believe they’ll eventually be connected with their alien babies, who can come visit and run free in the commune.

As you can imagine, these women have a very challenging time forming lasting relationships with human friends and partners. It seems this community may be their only option as long as they wholeheartedly believe they are mothers to alien babies.