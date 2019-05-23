Is Meghan Markle Bringing Baby Archie America?

There are rumors flying around that Meghan Markle may be heading to American in the very near future with Baby Archie.

According to a recent report in US Weekly, a royal insider shared that Meghan is adamant that Archie is just as closely connected to his Los Angeles roots as he is to his British ancestry.

“For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane,” revealed the unnamed source.

It may not even stop at a simple trip. It was reported in the British tabloid The Sun that Prince Harry and Meghan are even eyeing homes in Los Angeles.

“Meghan definitely wants a place in Los Angeles — she loves the city, the lifestyle and climate,” reported the source.

“Spending time there would also allow her some freedom and independence from both the Palace and the press… she’s a duchess in the UK, but could be a queen in LA.”

Harry and Meghan recently made a move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage. And with that move have come all sorts of rumors — one of which is that the couple has been clashing with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Beyond wanting to be in LA more often, Meghan is extremely close with her mother Doria, 62. She was with the couple when Baby Archie was born and has been rumored to have flown back to American already.

At this point, these rumors should all be taken with a grain of salt. It was just a month ago that the world woke up to news that the couple wanted to move to Africa:

While the speculation that the couple were going to make a bold move to Africa, there was also rumors that Doria is going to move to the UK to make Meghan’s life more enjoyable.

So — the truth of the matter is — no one really knows what’s fact from fiction. Only time will tell!

