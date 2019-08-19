That Time Moroccan TV Showed a Tutorial on How to Cover Domestic Violence Bruises with Makeup

Back in 2016, a news program featured a video that made the internet explode. It showed women how to cover domestic violence bruises with makeup. And this wasn’t a sick joke. This was a real news program thinking the information would be useful to women.

It happened on Moroccan TV show Sabahiyat, channel 2M, and it demonstrated how women who suffer from domestic abuse can cover up their bruises. The segment shows a smiling makeup artist demonstrating how black and blue bruises on a sitter’s face can effectively be covered up using makeup techniques. Here’s the actual segment, which we found on YouTube.

The show was filmed two days before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The show host is heard saying, “We hope these beauty tips will help you carry on with your daily life.”

Needless to say, people took issue with it.

Responses from Moroccan women were instant and hundreds of women signed petitions on Change.org, demanding an apology for the station’s behavior. Men were also horrified by the live broadcast and took to Twitter after the bizarre segment left them speechless.

The channel removed the clip from their website and made a formal apology via their Facebook page. However, it should be noted that there are a lot of videos about how to cover bruises with makeup on YouTube. As long as there is abuse, it seems there will continue to be attempts at covering it up rather than tackling the problem head on.