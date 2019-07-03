Uncovering the Mystery of the Mummy Stuck in an Eternal Scream

By
Elysia McMahan
-

In June 1886, Gaston Maspero, head of the Egyptian Antiquities Service, was shocked by what he discovered while examining the mummies of Egypt’s most revered pharaohs.

Inside an undecorated coffin was a mysterious mummy whose face was locked in an eternal scream. His hands and feet were bound and it was evident that he was not given a traditional mummification.

They called him Unknown Man E.

Who was this man? And why was he mummified in this fashion? Was he a disgraced prince who plotted to murder his father, Ramesses III?

Maspero was convinced that foul play had been involved, and that the man had most likely been buried alive.

