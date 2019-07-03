Uncovering the Mystery of the Mummy Stuck in an Eternal Scream

In June 1886, Gaston Maspero, head of the Egyptian Antiquities Service, was shocked by what he discovered while examining the mummies of Egypt’s most revered pharaohs.

Inside an undecorated coffin was a mysterious mummy whose face was locked in an eternal scream. His hands and feet were bound and it was evident that he was not given a traditional mummification.

They called him Unknown Man E.

Who was this man? And why was he mummified in this fashion? Was he a disgraced prince who plotted to murder his father, Ramesses III?

Maspero was convinced that foul play had been involved, and that the man had most likely been buried alive.