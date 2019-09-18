Mysterious Green Slime Is Truly the Stuff of Nightmares (VIDEO)

This bright green snake-like creature truly is the stuff nightmares are made of. While fishing in Taiwan, Wei Cheng Jian captured this video of the mysterious green slime crawling onto land and it’s making its way back on the web recently.

After sharing the image on his Facebook page in 2015, people commenting said it was a species of ribbon worm, or Nemertea.

It looks like a monster from some cheesy B-movie that has the ability to mutate and absorb human bodies. Seriously.

After it slithers across the concrete for a little while, it shoots out its bright pink tongue in search of prey.

What the Stuff of Nightmares Looks Like

