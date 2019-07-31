WATCH: The Time Oprah Met the Schizophrenic 7-Year-Old with Over 200 Imaginary Friends

Back in 2009, Oprah met with a young schizophrenic girl with more than 200 imaginary friends. See the moment they met and what the world learned along the way:

While the above interview was extremely powerful and eye-opening, Oprah said it was one of the most challenging and exhausting ones she ever conducted.

At the time, Jani was 7-years-old and living with childhood schizophrenia. The girl’s parents shared their challenges and did all they could to keep Jani’s brother, Bodhi, safe from harm and danger.

In 2018, Dr. Phil shared how Jani has progressed and matured over the years: