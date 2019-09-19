Our Favorite ‘Talk Like a Pirate Day’ Videos

How did we not know about this for the last sixteen years? Today marks the 17th annual International “Talk Like a Pirate Day,” where every September 19th is an excuse to party like a pirate!

According to the event’s website, “what once was a goofy idea celebrated by a handful of [people] has turned into an international phenomenon that shows no sign of letting up.”

And it’s evident in the way Kermit the Frog and his friends celebrate “Talk Like a Pirate Day.” Donning tricorne hats and eye patches, each furry fiend seizes the opportunity to exclaim a pithy pirate pun in the spirit of today.

So ahem– do yerrselves a favor and check out these videos, mateys! Arrr!

Hey, we tried!