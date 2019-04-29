Oxford Professor Claims Invisible Aliens Are Interbreeding with Humans

Do aliens live among us? One Professor at Oxford’s Oriental Institute believes the answer is yes.

Dr. Young-Hai Chi stepped out onto a stage at the Ammach Conference in 2012 and gave a lecture called, Alien Abduction and the Environmental Crisis where he laid out his theories on the existence of extraterrestrial life and its presence on earth.

“Perhaps human civilization is coming to an end,” mused Dr. Chi during the lecture, and then went on to blame climate change and nuclear weapons as reasons why the aliens have chosen to interject themselves into our gene pools.

“It may be more or less assumed that the hybrid project is a response to this impending demise of human civilization,” he said.

Image from youtube.com

Here’s a breakdown of Dr. Chi’s theories on aliens:

Aliens live on earth and share our atmosphere.

Aliens have started messing with humans and interbreeding with us more frequently because they are threatened by climate change and nuclear weapons.

There are four types of aliens: small aliens, tall & bold aliens, aliens with scales and snake eyes, and insect-like aliens.

Insect-like aliens are the rulers of the other aliens in the alien hierarchy and give orders to the others.

There are alien-human hybrids among us who are “of a very high intelligence” and whose mission is to resolve the threats posed to our planet.



In 2018, Dr. Chi reached out to the Oxford Union and requested that a debate on whether aliens exist on earth be held. The Union rejected the idea.

Here’s the full lecture from 2012 so you can make your own decision on whether or not aliens walk among us: