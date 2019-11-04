Parents Find Stunning Secret Letter Written by Their Dead Daughter

Taylor Smith was only 12 years old when she passed away unexpectedly in 2014. Although she lived a life full of hopes and dreams for the future, the Tennessee girl succumbed to complications caused by pneumonia.

Her death understandably shocked her friends and family, and rattled her parents, Tim and Marry Ellen Smith, leaving them utterly heartbroken.

Her parents were stunned when they found a handwritten letter from Taylor to her future self as they were sorting through her belongings.

The letter was meant to be opened in 2023 when she would have been 22 years old.

Inside the letter, they found a beautiful reminder of their daughter’s personality, her hopes and her dreams for the future.

The full letter reads: