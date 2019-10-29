The Perfect Man and Woman — According to Other Men and Women

What physical characteristics do you consider hot? Sexy? A turn-on?

Well, if you’re a man trying to come up with what the ultimate woman looks like, your answers will be far different than what a woman believes is attractive about another woman.

That’s the finding from lingerie brand Bluebella, which polled people from both genders to find out what celebrity attributes they preferred. When it came to building the perfect female form, it shouldn’t be too surprising that men like bigger and rounder attributes — think Kim Kardashian’s chest and Scarlett Johansson’s big hair period. Women, however, went for smaller and perkier options, like Jennifer Aniston’s chest.

One fun fact, when it came to picking attributes for the perfect man, men and women were much more closely aligned. Both sexes love a ripped body, quibbling between things like Brad Pitt’s biceps versus Hugh Jackman’s, which we think may have more to do with who the current movie stud is rather than an actual difference in diameter. The biggest difference? Women liked floppy Harry Styles’ hair, while men went for a classic Brad Pitt buzz.

To illustrate both these points, Bluebella melded the different celebrity body parts into the sexiest Frankenstein creatures you’ve ever seen.

It would be interesting to know whether or not the respondents saw random body parts when making their selections, or if they knew the celebrity those appendages belonged to. Why? Because if you look at the perfect woman pictures, men seemed to select slightly wilder women than the gals did, perhaps letting personality influence their decisions.

As a side note, Bluebella is a London based company, which is why some of the celebs are more Euro-focused; if you’re a US reader, you may not necessarily recognize all the names mentioned. That said, the results seem to hold true no matter what side of the world you live on.

Check out the results below, then let us know if you agree.