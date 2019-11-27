PHOTOS: 30 Vintage Pics of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Make You Miss the Good Old Days

There’s something to be said about the simplicity of the past. Back in the days people were able to truly focus on what was happening around them. They didn’t have smartphones to obsess over or special effects that were so over the top they made their head’s spin.

A perfect example of this can be found in the above vintage photos of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Men, women and children alike were focused on the massive balloons and energy-filled performers as they made their way down the streets of New York.

It was simply beautiful.