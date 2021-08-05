Female Circumcision — The Truth About What Happens in the Dark

Two women who do the cutting during female circumcisions sat down for an interview with the Daily Mail. They described exactly what it is they do, often in backstreets or in dark dirty rooms. They still perform female mutilation even though it’s illegal.

Many countries in the Middle East and Africa still practice female circumcision, despite global outrage over the barbaric rite that is now illegal. In fact, British girls are often sent to Kenya to have the procedure done. The mothers of these girls fear the social repercussions of not getting their daughters “fixed” and so they cave in to the pressure despite the pain and suffering it causes their own flesh and blood.

The two women willing to do an interview revealed how the horrific practice is carried out using only a razor blade and bottle of ethanol. The whole time the girl is tied down with rope on a rough piece of plastic.

The ‘cutters’ told the Daily Mail: “We sit down the girl, someone blindfolds her and lays her on the ground, then we cut, we cut three times, then you put the [alcohol], you… pour it on the wound. The [alcohol] is a bit painful but it stops the bleeding.We blindfold them and put hands over their mouths. They don’t even scream because if they do, their age mates will despise them. So they hold it back and endure the pain. They can’t make noise because of what other girls might think of them.”

The torture doesn’t end after the cutting is over. The girls endure even more cruelty afterwards.

“We clean up the wound every morning with the ethanol spirit, then after two weeks we untie [her] and see whether the wound is healed. We allow her to walk around the house a little bit. By the third week she should be fine but not to do lots of activities. After one month she [is] fine and good to go back to her daily routine.”

Photo: Shutterstock

There are three forms of FGM: the partial or total removal of the clitoris; the partial or total removal of the clitoris and labia minora; the narrowing of the vaginal orifice.

In the most extreme procedure, the clitoris and labia are cut away with any sharp object – glass, knife, scissors or razor blade. The labia stumps are then sewn together. A hole remains the size of a match head for urination which commonly leads to pain and frequent infection.

It’s surprising how many of the girls forced to undergo the procedure are from Western countries. Some 700,000 victims live in Europe – 140,000 in the UK and 100,000 in France. A further 500,000 women in the USA have undergone the procedure or are in danger of being forced into it.