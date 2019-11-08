PHOTOS: Massive 5.7-Mile Lake in South America Disappeared Overnight

A strange phenomenon has been occurring in many South and Central American countries this year, and nobody seems to be talking about it.

Lakes are disappearing, practically overnight. Now locals are claiming that it’s the end of times—or maybe aliens.

In 2016, the Atoyac River in Mexico disappeared after a hole in the riverbed cracked open overnight. The next morning, the river was gone.

As unbelievable as it sounds, a few months later, a massive 5.7-square-mile lake in Chile also disappeared in the blink of an eye.

Lake Riesco was in the Patagonia region of Chile and was a popular body of water that attracted many tourists to the area.



However, the lake is no more. The average depth of the lake was reported to have been 236-feet, but it is now completely dry.

Scientists believe that the water disappearance could have stemmed from seismic activity from a nearby fault line—which would make sense, except that apparently there has been no recent significant activity in that region. Creepy!