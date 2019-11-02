PHOTOS: See Inside Mount Rushmore’s Secret Chamber That Hides More Than Just a Stunning View

South Dakota’s national landmark Mount Rushmore has a secret that is hidden just behind the famous stone heads of former United States Presidents.

Carved out behind the faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln is a small chamber, hidden away from most people’s view.

Designed by sculptor Gutzon Borglum in the 1920s, when he first planned the monument, he died before he could complete the chamber, and it wasn’t until the 1990s that the Hall of Records would finally be completed.

Now, although inaccessible to tourists because of its precarious location, it acts as a time capsule, telling the story of the United States and the countries inception.

Photos from the National Park Service show us a glimpse inside of this important room, and the stunning view from inside.