Porn Site Offers $25,000 College Scholarship, But There Is One Catch

The popular porn site PornHub is offering a generous $25,000 college scholarship to applicants with a qualifying GPA, but there is a catch! Those who apply for the funds must submit a personal video.

Surprisingly, it’s not an x-rated video like you might expect. In fact PornHub Vice President Corey Price stated that the video submissions should not contain explicit content at all.

Those who apply must submit a two to three minute video in which they speak about good work that they do, and share a little bit about themselves. Applicants are also asked to answer the question “How do you strive to make others happy?”

The applicants must also have a minimum 3.2 GPA to qualify. Only one recipient will be selected.

The scholarship is a part of PornHubs’ philanthropic imitative called “PornHub Cares.” Submissions opened on August 27 and will be accepted until October 31.

The scholarship information page states:

It’s been said that how you make others feel about themselves says a lot about you. Pornhub very much takes this to heart in that we work hard to help make millions of people feel happy every single day. In turn, we would like to help support the recipient of the first annual Pornhub Cares Scholarship to realize their goal of doing the same. To mark the launch of Pornhub Cares, we are offering a $25,000 scholarship to one carefully selected recipient! Whether you are studying medicine, botany, paranormal psychology, or anything in between, application is open to all fields of study so long as you have a GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Students interested in participating can visit here for more information.