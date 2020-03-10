Power Up Your Morning with This Easy-to-Do, Healthy Berry Smoothie

For many people, mornings are brutal. Imagine the rushing, the weaving through traffic, and beating the clock. From the moment you open your eyes, you have something to do, leaving you no time to eat breakfast.

Breakfast, though, is the most important meal for a reason: it can be an excellent source of energy to thrive throughout the day. It tides you through lunch and then stops you from binging on greasy sandwiches and fatty snacks.

What you need is an easy-to-do, no-brainer, healthy breakfast meal recipe — like for a berry smoothie with Acai.

Round-Up Your Ingredients

To make this smoothie, you need the following:

1 cup of lettuce (the darker the leaves, the better)

1/2 cup blueberries (or assorted berries if you like)

1 tablespoon Acai berry powder

1/2 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 medium-sized banana

1/2 tablespoon peanut butter

250 ml cold water (or you can add a few ice cubes)

1 small cup of yogurt

Directions:

Place everything in a blender and mix.

You may also want to pulse the mix to make sure you break everything up.

Drink immediately or place inside insulated bottles that can keep it cool.

Notes:

Cut your ingredients, place them inside Ziploc bags or airtight containers, and cool them in the freezer. This way, they’re already ready for blending in the morning.

You can also meal prep by dividing the raw ingredients into the number of days you wish to drink this smoothie.

Healthy Acai Smoothie Recipe: Ingredients

Photo: Shutterstock

What makes this smoothie not only creamy and delicious but also incredibly healthy? Here are the benefits of some of the ingredients:

1. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help control your inflammation and reduce the risk of heart disease. It is also excellent for brain health.

You can also get fiber from chia so that you will feel full for a longer time. In a way, they help you manage your weight.

2. Berries

Many forms of berries contain vast amounts of antioxidants. These are compounds that help keep you young and energized by getting rid of free radicals.

Free radicals, meanwhile, are those with unstable molecules. To stabilize themselves, they “steal” from the others. The result is damage to the cells, tissues, and organs.

3. Bananas

Bananas are some of the best sources for energy since they are quite high in glucose. The body converts this sugar for cellular fuel later.

They also contain potassium, which your body needs for electrolyte balance. Electrolytes are substances that play a significant role in muscular and cardiac (heart) function.

Bananas also offer fiber, which may serve as “food” for the trillions of microorganisms in the gut. Also known as the microbiome, they work symbiotically to maintain your digestive health.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt helps in maintaining your gut health. It contains probiotics or billions of live cultures that your intestinal tract needs. Along with peanut butter, yogurt makes this smoothie truly creamy you’ll probably want more.

5. Lettuce

Lettuce has a long list of vitamins and minerals, from potassium to folate and vitamin K. Those with darker colors, may contain higher levels of antioxidants.

Rushing in the morning is the new normal for any working individual. You cannot avoid it, but you can do something so it won’t stop you from staying healthy. You can begin by drinking this power smoothie every day.

Read More Recipes Here