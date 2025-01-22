First To Know – the only Over-the-Counter Home Test for Syphilis – Will Now Be Available Through the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors, Building Healthy Online Communities and the TakeMeHome Initiative

– Program Provides At-Risk Consumers Access to Free Tests Delivered At Home –

SPRINGDALE, ARK. – January 22, 2025 – NOWDiagnostics, Inc. (NOWDx), a leader in developing over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests, proudly announces that its First To Know® Syphilis Test has joined the innovative TakeMeHome initiative. In collaboration with NASTAD (National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors) and Building Healthy Online Communities (BHOC), this partnership addresses the growing syphilis epidemic by expanding access to in-home testing and empowering individuals with discreet, accurate and private solutions. Eligible consumers can now order a free First To Know Syphilis Test from the TakeMeHome initiative and have it delivered discreetly to their home.

The First To Know Syphilis Test is the first FDA-marketing-authorized OTC blood test for syphilis, offering laboratory-quality results in just minutes. As part of the TakeMeHome program, this diagnostic tool helps overcome critical barriers to syphilis testing, including stigma, limited access to healthcare and privacy concerns.

“Addressing the syphilis epidemic requires bold and innovative solutions, and this collaboration demonstrates what can be achieved when organizations unite with a shared vision,” said Rob Weigle, CEO of NOWDx. “By providing access to the First To Know Syphilis Test through the TakeMeHome initiative, we are empowering individuals to prioritize their health and take proactive steps toward prevention and treatment.”

Addressing the Growing Syphilis Epidemic

Syphilis rates in the U.S. have surged by over 200% in the past 15 years, with overall rates increasing by 57% since 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Congenital syphilis cases have nearly tenfold since 2012, underscoring the critical need for accessible and early detection tools. Consumer research reveals that approximately 60% of individuals prefer in-home testing for its privacy, convenience, and ease of use, making innovative solutions like the First To Know Syphilis Test essential in combating this epidemic and preventing further transmission.

“BHOC is committed to increasing access to HIV and STI testing as we’ve experienced first-hand the importance and critical need for in-home testing,” said Jen Hecht co-founder and director of BHOC. “BHOC’s TakeMeHome self-testing initiative is pleased to now offer the First To Know Syphilis Test to the communities we serve.”

A Collaborative Approach to Public Health

This collaboration combines NASTAD’s public health expertise, BHOC’s ability to engage communities through digital platforms, and NOWDiagnostics’ advanced diagnostic technology to deliver solutions to the populations who need them most. By expanding access to syphilis testing, the partnership aims to promote earlier detection, reduce transmission, and combat the stigma often associated with seeking care.

The First To Know Syphilis Test is now part of TakeMeHome’s portfolio of discreet and easy-to-use testing kits, designed to prioritize accuracy, convenience and privacy. Beyond delivering essential diagnostic tools, the initiative provides educational resources to raise awareness about the importance of routine syphilis testing and early detection.

For more information about the First To Know Syphilis Test and its availability through the TakeMeHome initiative, visit TakeMeHome.org.

About First To Know® Syphilis Test

The First To Know Syphilis Test is a patented buffer-less lateral flow device that provides a qualitative rapid membrane immunochromatographic assay for detecting Treponema pallidum (syphilis) antibodies in human whole blood (capillary) from individuals suspected of having a syphilis infection. In a clinical study of 1,270 people, the NPA (negative percent agreement) was 99.5%, meaning it correctly identified 99.5% of negative specimens; the PPA (positive percent agreement) was 93.4%, meaning it correctly identified 93.4% of positive specimens when compared to three FDA cleared laboratory tests. Results from the First To Know Syphilis Test alone are not sufficient to diagnose syphilis infection and should be followed by additional testing to confirm a diagnosis of syphilis.

About NOWDiagnostics (NOWDx)

NOWDx develops and manufactures over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests. Its patented approach enables virtually any immunological assay to be accurately performed onsite in one step using a small amount of capillary blood, yielding results in minutes. With over 75 patents issued and pending, NOWDx’s First To Know® and ADEXUSDx® product lines are available in markets worldwide. Founded in 2013, with headquarters and manufacturing in Springdale, Arkansas, NOWDx envisions a world where people have greater access to in-home testing with results in minutes. The company’s investors include Labcorp Venture Fund, Kompass Kapital Management, and DigitalDx Ventures. NOWDx is committed to changing healthcare by providing accessible, affordable, and accurate testing for all. Please visit nowdx.com for more information.

About National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors (NASTAD)

NASTAD represents public health officials managing HIV and hepatitis programs across the United States. The organization is dedicated to ending the intersecting epidemics of HIV, viral hepatitis, and related conditions through advocacy, capacity building, and education.

About Building Healthy Online Communities (BHOC)

BHOC is a consortium of public health organizations working with dating apps to improve sexual health. Through our various initiatives, BHOC ensures health information and resources are accessible, discreet, and stigma-free.

