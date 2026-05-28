NOWDiagnostics Appoints Lisa Nibauer as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Innovation and Transformation

Proven Leader in Transforming MedTech Businesses and Delivering Innovation Across Consumer and Point-of-Care Testing to Accelerate Company’s Next Phase

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – May 28, 2026 – NOWDiagnostics, Inc., a leader in innovative rapid diagnostic testing, today announced the appointment of Lisa A. Nibauer as Chief Executive Officer. Nibauer brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience with a track record of developing and commercializing breakthrough diagnostic and consumer health products, scaling businesses, and building high-performing global operations.

“Lisa is the ideal leader to guide NOWDiagnostics through our next chapter of innovative growth and scaling,” said Dr. Stephen S. Tang, Chairman of the Board. “Her exceptional track record in transforming diagnostic businesses, launching groundbreaking products, and scaling commercial operations directly aligns with our strategic priorities. Her combination of ingenuity and execution is exactly what we need as we expand our product portfolio and accelerate commercial momentum.”

“I’m thrilled to join NOWDiagnostics at such a pivotal moment,” said Nibauer. “The company has built a strong foundation with its innovative FirstToKnow® platform, established distribution in over 15,000 retail locations, and developed a promising pipeline, including a potential first-in-class molecular Strep Throat test intended for OTC use. I see a tremendous opportunity to optimize our current products, accelerate our FDA submissions, and unlock the full potential of our technology platform. This team has done remarkable work, and I’m excited to build on that momentum to deliver significant value for consumers, patients, healthcare providers, and shareholders.”

Nibauer recently served as President of Diagnostics at OraSure Technologies, where she led a 500-person organization across Operations, R&D, Sales, and Marketing. During her tenure, she secured over $630 million in government contracts, achieved then-record annual revenue, successfully obtained three FDA Emergency Use Authorizations in a single year, and launched an over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid test, which was distributed broadly online and in major US retail stores.

Prior to OraSure, Nibauer spent eight years at BD, where she led billion-dollar global businesses, restructured organizations following major acquisitions, and drove innovation pipelines that launched multiple new products across diagnostics and medical devices. She also brings deep consumer healthcare expertise from her tenure at Schering-Plough, where she turned around the iconic Dr. Scholl’s® brand from -11% revenue decline to +11% growth and created the breakthrough Custom Fit Orthotics in-store kiosk concept. Her experience spans the complete lifecycle from R&D through commercialization across diagnostics, medical devices, and consumer health.

“Lisa’s unique combination of diagnostic test development, regulatory expertise, and retail distribution excellence is exactly what NOWDiagnostics needs,” said Jeremy Wilson, Chair of the Compensation Committee. “She has successfully navigated FDA OTC clearance processes, built relationships with major retail buyers, and driven operational improvements that significantly enhanced profitability. Her ability to deliver results quickly—whether turning around manufacturing in two months or launching products in record time—will be invaluable as we execute against our aggressive milestones.”

Nibauer holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude, and a BS in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University. She serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council for Lehigh University’s P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science and holds 27 patents. She has been recognized with the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) Rising Star Award and multiple BD Marketing Excellence Awards.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to express our deep gratitude to Rob Weigle for his outstanding leadership over the past three years,” said Michele Colucci, Chair of the Audit Committee. “Under Rob’s guidance, NOWDiagnostics launched its first OTC consumer product, secured distribution with many major domestic retail pharmacy chains, built a significant public health presence, and advanced a groundbreaking molecular diagnostic platform. He has positioned the company for tremendous growth, and we’re fortunate he will continue to contribute his insights and expertise as a Board member and advisor.”

Robert Weigle, who has served as CEO since 2023, will transition to an advisory role and continue as a Board member to ensure continuity and support the company’s strategic initiatives.

“Leading NOWDiagnostics has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” said Weigle. “I’m incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished—from bringing the first OTC Syphilis test to the US market to pioneering molecular diagnostic technology intended for consumer use. Lisa is an exceptional leader with exactly the right background to take the company to new heights. I look forward to supporting her and the team in my continued role on the Board.”

About NOWDiagnostics

NOWDiagnostics, Inc. develops and commercializes innovative rapid diagnostic tests for infectious diseases and other health conditions. The company’s proprietary First to Know® platform enables fast, accurate testing using a simple finger-stick blood sample with results in minutes. NOWDiagnostics’ products include the first FDA-authorized over-the-counter Syphilis self-test and an FDA-cleared blood-based pregnancy test. The company is also developing a potential first-in-class molecular diagnostic platform for Strep Throat testing intended for over-the-counter use. NOWDiagnostics’ products are available in over 15,000 retail locations, as well as through public health organizations nationwide. For more information, visit www.nowdiagnostics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s growth prospects, product pipeline, regulatory submissions, and strategic initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including regulatory delays, market acceptance, manufacturing challenges, competitive dynamics, and capital requirements. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media and Investor Contact:

John Miller, CFO

NOWDiagnostics, Inc.

479-966-4530

john.miller@nowdx.com