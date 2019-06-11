WATCH: Prince Harry Opens Up About His Relationship with Princess Diana

This video reveals the moment, a few years ago, when Prince Harry opened up about his mother. We find this video to be quite powerful as he nears the moment when he will become a father.

We hope you enjoy this video as much as we do:

In an interview with People in 2016, Prince Harry admitted that he doesn’t have many memories of his childhood with his mom. While this was true, this didn’t stop him from feeling a massive void in his life.

As an adult, Prince Harry appreciates his mother’s influence more than ever. He has recently spoken of his mother’s influence and charity work, and seems to appreciate her efforts more than ever.