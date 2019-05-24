Remember that One Time Prince Kicked Kim Kardashian Off Stage?

This is just another reason as to why we love Prince so much. Back in 2011, Kim Kardashian attended Prince’s show in Madison Square Garden, where she sat in awe of the ‘Purple Rain’ singer.

During a break he invited the reality star and now mommy of two on stage to dance with him, which of course she agreed to. However, for those of you who watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians know that Kim is very open about her horrible and lack thereof dance skills.

OMG Prince just pulled me up on stage!!! I'm shaking!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 8, 2011

As you can see in the video below, Kim stands awkwardly on stage, only to have the music legend get fed up and kick her off. Take a look and let us know what you think in the comments section below.