Rachael Ray’s “30 Minute Meals” Returns April 1st (This Is No Joke)

After marinating in the back of the fridge for seven years, Rachael Ray’s real-time cooking show, 30 Minute Meals, returns! And it’s true what they say – the flavors get better with age.

The last episode of Ray’s break-out TV show aired in 2012, but she went on to star in other Food Network offerings including Rachael Ray’s Kids Cook-Off, Worst Cooks in America, and Week in a Day, as well as her daytime show Rachael Ray. Now she’s returning to where it all started with a new 30-episode season of 30 Minute Meals.



“We are rolling deep this time around,” Ray said regarding the new season, “proving to everyone that, yes, these are really meals you can cook in 30 minutes or less.” Ray made the announcement of the show’s return on her social media pages, saying her fans can look forward to “new recipes and new ideas.”

For those of you who may not have seen the show during its initial run (from 2001-2012), 30 Minute Meals is an Emmy-winning cooking show that lets viewers follow along and craft a healthy, delicious meal in 30 minutes or less, often focusing on dishes that traditionally take longer than a half hour to cook. And now that we are in an age of streaming shows right from your phone, this season is expected to have even more impact on its viewers’ at-home menus.



The show premieres April 1st at 12PM EST on Food Network, or you can queue up the season on Food Network’s on-demand service. Facebook will also be live-streaming the season’s premiere, so you can watch from your computer at work (just don’t let them catch you drooling on your keyboard).



The first 30 episodes will be released daily for 30 days. Check out Food Network for more info.