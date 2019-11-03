Random Cat Crashes Fashion Show, Fights Models

This runway show gave “catwalk” a new meaning. During the Esmod International Fashion Show held in Emaar Square Mall in Istanbul, Turkey, a stray cat decided to strut its stuff down the runway, attacking a few models who got in its way.

Attendees at the event filmed the feline model clean herself and even swat her paw at the human participants, before showing them what a real catwalk looks like.

Fashion designer Goksen Hakki Ali commented, “It’s unclear where the cat had come from, but her motives were pretty obvious — she wanted the full attention and admiration of the audience.”

Ali said this special appearance was not planned, and that “everybody was in shock.” But the feisty new model delighted the audience, and made the whole show much more fun — maybe not for the models though, who had to keep a straight face while the cat lunged at them.

