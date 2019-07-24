Real-Life Horror Stories of Psycho Ex-Lovers Will Make You Want to Be Single Forever

WARNING: Details of the crimes committed in the video above are extremely disturbing and graphic.

We all have at least one crazy ex in our rear-view mirror.

You know what we’re talking about: vengeful lovers who refuse to accept things are over. Those obsessed, crazed individuals who drive past your house at random hours of the night, blow up your phone with hundreds of texts when you don’t instantly reply, try to break up your new relationship, threaten to commit suicide if you don’t get back with them. The list goes on and on.

However, these horrific but true stories of relationships that went awry will make you thankful that your crazy ex only went as far as stalking you at work.

Why? Because your ex probably doesn’t even come close to these psycho ex-lovers featured in the video above. They are so insane that you’ll start to think that the person you dated in your past is relatively sane in comparison.