MAKE: Mouthwatering Garlic Cheddar Biscuits

Do you like garlic? What about cheese? Biscuits? If you answered yes to all three of these questions, congratulations! You’re not a freak!

It’s no surprise these three mouthwatering ingredients put together would be delicious, but this recipe goes above and beyond the call of duty. The end products have the exact right amount of cheese and garlic, without either becoming overwhelming.

The texture is light and fluffy on the inside, an excellent contrast to the buttery and toasted exterior, garnished with a bit of oregano to give it the final kick.

These garlic cheddar biscuits are a delectable way to spice up your meals any day of the week.

The recipe comes from food writer, lifestyle blogger, and recipe developer Ali Ebright. She created this recipe after years of obsession with the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster.

Garlic Cheddar Biscuits Recipe – What You Need

2 cups buttermilk biscuit mix (such as Bisquick or Jiffy)

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

2/3 cup milk

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

2 tsp. dried oregano

1/4 tsp. garlic salt

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet with cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix together biscuit mix, cheese and garlic powder. Add in milk, and stir until well mixed. (Heads up – the dough will get very sticky!) With a spoon or with your fingers, shape the dough into biscuit-sized clumps, and drop onto the baking sheet. (Note that the dough will pretty much hold its shape when baked, so feel free to pat down random peaks in the dough if you’d like them to look more uniform!) Bake for 10-13 minutes, or until biscuits begin to brown slightly around the edges. While the biscuits bake, prepare the warm butter mixture by mixing together the melted butter, oregano and garlic salt in a small bowl. As soon as the biscuits are removed from the oven, brush the biscuits (while they are still on the baking sheet) with the mixture until they are well-coated. Serve warm

*This recipe usually makes about 15 biscuits.

Ali’s Tip

“If you’d like to actually see more of the grated cheddar in the finished biscuits, opt for the more thickly grated cheddar (rather than the super-fine stuff!). Both of course taste exactly the same, but I love seeing the little wisps of cheddar when enjoying these guys.”