Saving Money on the Dentist is Possible — Here’s How

It’s hard to keep on top of your dental health when you’re on a tight budget, but ignoring your oral health is a bad idea. So how can you take care of your teeth without taking a chomp out of your budget? Keep scrolling to find out.

Why You Should Never Skip the Dentist

When money’s tight, you don’t always get to the dentist as often as you should. You might even forgo a visit after you chip a tooth because you worry about the bill. According to the American Dental Association, 40 percent of adults don’t get dental care because of the cost.

Unfortunately, ignoring your dental health for the sake of saving money today could cause greater problems tomorrow. Letting tooth decay and other dental issues fester guarantees you’ll spend even more money down the line.

If you’re worried about how your dental costs could worsen, try setting aside some savings every month. Even small monthly savings add up to help you get the care you need.

Admittedly, it takes time to build an emergency fund that's ready to take on a dentist's bill. If your savings fall short, you can find a loan online to make up the difference.

Try these four strategies to keep your regular dental costs low.

1. Get Dental Insurance

Dental insurance helps reduce how much you have to pay out of pocket to see the dentist. Depending on your policy, your insurance will pay a large portion of your bills, or it will cover 100 percent of your costs.

Not all treatments are covered under insurance, so take the time to compare policies. You should also pay close attention to your premiums, deductibles, and copays.

2. Join a Dental Savings Plan

A dental savings plan is a discount program that reduces what you have to pay for cleanings, exams, fillings, extractions, and even major treatments. Unlike insurance, you won’t have to pay a deductible or copay. You only have to pay a yearly membership to receive anywhere between 10 and 60 percent off your bill.

3. Speak with Your Dentist

If you can’t fit insurance or a savings plan into your budget, talk to your dentist about your financial situation. Let them know that money is tight before asking about discounts or financing plans.

Some dentists are willing to reduce their prices for in-need patients, and many more offer payment plans that spread out the cost of your bill.

4. Go to a Dental College

If your dentist won’t budge on their pricing, it’s time to find your local dental college. Colleges are usually less expensive than private practices, and they deliver the same great care.

5. Find a Local Non-Profit Clinic

Don’t panic if you don’t live near a dental college. Take some time to research your community health center or government health department. These charitable organizations provide their services on a sliding scale to help make dental care more accessible.

Bottom Line

Don’t let your finances stop you from getting into the dentist’s chair. Follow these tips to keep your costs (and toothaches) at bay! And if all else fails, you can always apply for an installment loan.