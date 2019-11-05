The Most Secluded House Imaginable: Why Is It There?

Off a remote coast of Iceland, there’s one rocky island among dozens in the archipelago. Unlike the other islands though, this island of grassy cliffs is home to a single, solitary house.

Photos of the lonely house have gotten attention on the internet – understandably so, since it looks like something from a medieval fantasy realm.

For years, internet users have puzzled over who owns the house, and why. It remained a mystery for a long time, giving rise to some pretty creative myths about the house’s purpose.