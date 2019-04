The below video features a long ago forgotten sermon by David Koresh, the former leader of the Branch Davidian sect.

Koresh was wary of the government and was convinced that the devil is the master of the earth. The FBI had been watching the sect for quite some time, eventually leading to a 51-day siege in which 76 people were killed. Koresh was among the dead.

For more detail on the seize, check out this article.