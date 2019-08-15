Dog Food Taster and 9 Other Bizarre Jobs

When we are all little kids we had this image and idea of what we wanted to be when we were older. However, things don’t always turn out as planned. We discover that what we want to do requires too much work, or we aren’t interested in it anymore, or we simply just found something better suited for us.

What you probably don’t know is that there is a whole list of strange professions out there that countless people cherish. From being a pet food tester to a face feeler to even a gumologist, the slideshow above shows the most bizarre jobs there are. Take a look and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Gumologist – This person gets to test just how gummy bubble gum really is, which requires lots of bubble blowing.

Chicken Sexer – Chickens need to be separated by gender once they hatch this is what this job title requires.

Pet Food Tester – Most pet food distributors pride themselves on using real ingredients, which means that humans actually have to taste test all the puppy chow.

Teddy Bear Repair Technician – For when your favorite stuffed animal loses an arm, this specialist sews it back into place.

Waterslide Tester – Yes, this may be the coolest job ever, this person basically rides watersides all day.

Snake Milker – Snake venom is used to treat lots of illnesses, so apart of this job is to help squeeze it out.

IMAX Screen Cleaner – This person has the lovely job of cleaning those giant movie theater screens.

Cup Keeper – This person has the important job of guarding the Stanley Cup.

Fountain Pen Doctor – This one is pretty self explanatory this person simply fixes fountain pens.

Face Feeler – This job tittle calls for lots of hand on face touching for all those skin care and shaving commercials.