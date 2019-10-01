20 Signs You Have Lived a Past Life

Reincarnation—the idea that a person’s soul or essence can return in a new physical form after death—is a bit of an unknown. It’s hard to definitively know for sure if you’ve lived a past life or if this is your first time in the rodeo. Some people feel deeply that they were “just born in the wrong decade,” while others attribute their keen intuition to a former life. But there are a few tell-tale signs that could indicate that you’ve lived in another form in a past life — at least according to those who believe in these sort of things.

Whether you buy into this school of thinking is ultimately up to you, but we scoured the internet to see what those who do believe, had to say about the signs:

Here is what we gathered:

1. You Can Quickly Read People

Photo: PeopleImages / iStock

This is more than just good intuition. Being able to quickly get a good read of someone’s personality could indicate a previous life. You’ve interacted with a myriad of personality types and gotten to know them all in your past lives.