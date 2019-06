NASA astronauts caught very strange sounds coming from the dark side of the moon during the Apollo 10 mission. These sounds weren’t released to the public, but are finally being both shared and explained in detail.

The recordings of the strange sounds were held in an archive since 1969 and are described as “outer-spacy,”weird,” and “eerie.”

The above video report explains more, while the following video reveals much more detail surrounding the sounds that were captured.”