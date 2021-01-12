Stop Wasting Money: 5 Tips for Every Clothing Shopping Trip

When you need new clothes, prepare for your trip to the store. Rushing out to shop often results in poor financial choices. If you shop for the entire family, you can easily complicate your budget by splurging on impulse items. Make a strategy when it is time to add to your family’s wardrobe. Before you go to the store, set a budget, and determine what each person needs. Once you get to the store, look at sales before considering regularly priced items. You can check for coupon codes before you make a purchase, as well. When you prepare properly, you can stay on task and spend less.

Set a Budget and Make a List

Determine how much money you can spend on each person and stick to it. Look through current wardrobes and make a list of necessary additions. You can also get rid of unwanted clothes at this time. This purging allows you to get a better idea of what to buy.

If you must shop for multiple family members, make a separate list for each person. You can also write down how much you plan to spend on each one. You may find some unexpected sale items, so leave some room in your budget for a few extras items.

Look for Coupon Codes

Before you head to the store or start searching online, look for coupons or coupon codes. Many coupon sites have codes and printable coupons. You can get quality sportswear at an affordable price by using Dicks shopping promo codes. Check reviews to find out if a code has worked for previous consumers.

Check the Clearance

Photo: iStock

Before you begin tackling your clothing list, stop by the clearance section of the store. You can also find a clearance section when shopping online. Allow a little extra time to search through the clearance items. You can often find hidden treasures on the sale racks. You may even find some of the items on your list. With savings of up to 70%, a trip to the clearance aisle can work in your favor.

Think Outside the Box

You may have a very specific idea of what you want for an outfit. You may, however, find something on sale that can work for you. For example, you might want a very specific dress for a special night out. If you can work with a slightly different style or color, you might save a lot of money.

Determine Wants and Needs

Make sure to put each person’s needs at the top of the list. Once you get the necessary items, you can use leftover money in the budget for a few fun clothing pieces for each person. Take the time to make a list and look for coupon codes before you shop. Check unique sales at each store before you move on to regularly priced items, as well. With a little preparation, you can have a great wardrobe without spending extra money.