5 Insane Pets of Historical Figures

We all love our pets unconditionally, even if they are a bit weird sometimes. Here are five pets of historical figures that will make your crazy cat and deranged dog seem tame by comparison.



Fowl-Mouthed Presidential Parrot



Photo Credit: Canva

Andrew Jackson served as the seventh president of the United States. “Old Hickory,” as Jackson was known, was a hard-as-nails war hero who rallied against the government corruption and fought for the rights of the common man during his presidency. Once, he even beat a would-be assassin senseless with his cane when the gun meant to kill him misfired.



It seems some of that saltiness passed to the president’s beloved pet parrot, Polly. Reverend William Menefee Norment, who presided over Jackson’s funeral, reported that before the sermon could get started Polly “let loose perfect gusts of cuss words” and had to be removed so that the service could continue. No one knows what the bird actually said, but maybe he was just “hangry.” I guess they should have given him that cracker.



Lord Byron and His Travelling Circus



Never one to settle for anything less than complete excess, the English poet Lord Byron didn’t just have one pet, he had dozens. We’re not just talking about dogs and cats here either. Byron once showed up to the campus of Cambridge University with a full-grown bear in tow.



Byron’s bear was only one of many exotic pets the notorious provocateur kept around. Even while traveling abroad, he seemed to surround himself with what can only be referred to as a small zoo. Upon visiting Byron in Paris, fellow poet and close friend Percy Shelley wrote, “Lord B’s establishment consists, besides servants, of 10 horses, eight enormous dogs, three monkeys, five cats, an eagle, a crow, and a falcon.” The only thing he was missing was a partridge in a pear tree.



A Truly Surreal Pet



It seems poets have some rather unconventional ideas about what animals make good pets. Lord Byron wasn’t the only wordsmith in history to stretch the boundaries of animal companionship. It seems the French Romantic Poet Gérard de Nerval liked to take walks through the gardens of Paris with his pet lobster, Thibault, on a leash.



It’s fitting that the French poet and writer would treat the Parisian public to such a strange, dream-like scene since his last novel Aurélia would go on to greatly influence the Surrealist movement. When asked why he preferred la crustacean to a more conventional pet, de Nerval replied, “lobsters are peaceful, serious creatures, who know the secrets of the sea and don’t bark.”



Queen of the Jungle



Photo Credit: YouTube

Actor Tippy Hedren is perhaps best known for her role in the Alfred Hitchcock classic The Birds, but Hedren led an incredible life. In addition to being an accomplished actor and model, she was also instrumental in the development of Vietnamese-American nail salons in the United States, traveled around the world to set up relief programs for natural disasters, and was an avid animal rights activist.



She had a particular soft spot for great cats. At one time, she had several adult male lions living on the grounds of her Hollywood home. Hedren and her husband at the time, director Noel Marshall, even used the lions to produce a movie called Roar! in 1981. The set of the film was notoriously dangerous, and eventually, Hedren moved the lions to a nature reserve she founded.

The King and the Kangaroo



Photo Credit: Pinterest

Speaking of celebrity royalty, the King of Rock and Roll was a rabid animal lover. He kept a wide array of animals on the 13.8 acres of land he acquired when he purchased Graceland. He used the land to populate a nice little farm for his family and friends. Elvis raised hogs, ducks, chickens, and a turkey that the King named Bowtie. He also owned a number of mules and horses throughout his lifetime.



Perhaps the strangest of the animals that came to call Graceland home was wallaby sent to Elvis by Australian fans while he was shooting Jailhouse Rock in 1957. Incredibly, fans sent Elvis a second wallaby in 1962. He eventually donated both to the Memphis Zoo. I guess if you’re the king, one wallaby is never enough.

