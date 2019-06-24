WATCH: 10 Strangest Coincidences in History

The universe offers up some pretty strange events, to say the least. Sometimes it seems as though things coincide with each other in the strangest of ways.

The following video offers up very strange coincidences that have happened at important times in history.

A perfect example offered up in the video surrounds a woman who had a heart attack on an airplane. She was on her way from England to attend her daughter’s wedding in Florida. It just so happened that there were 15 doctors on the plane. Luckily, they were able to save her life and she was able to make it to the wedding.

Be prepared to be wowed by the nine other stories featured in this video!