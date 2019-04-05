Strangest, Most Bizarre Ways People Have Died

People die in all different ways from freak accidents to simply passing in their sleep. But there are others who die in the craziest ways ever. From hospital visits gone wrong to weird encounters with animals the list below really shows the strangest most bizarre ways people have ever died.

Ilda Vitor, 88, was in the hospital after having suffered a stroke. A nurse accidentally injected soup into Ilda’s vein instead of her feeding tube. She died 12 hours after.

A pastor from West Virginia who used snakes to prove faith in God, died after being bit by a rattle snake. His father who also practiced with snaked died after being bitten nearly 30 years before him.

A 91-year-old man died after getting stuck under his own lawnmower.