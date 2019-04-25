WATCH: Will This Supernatural Video Make You a Believer?

A miracle is defined by Dictionary.com as a “surprising and welcome event that is not explicable by natural or scientific laws and is therefore considered to be the work of a divine agency.”

The world is full of believers and skeptics alike, which surely makes the planet an interesting place to be. Throughout history numerous people have reported seeing ghosts, guardian angels, wine turned into water, the supposed reincarnation of souls, and more. A Pew Research survey found that 65% of Americans believe in the supernatural.

Whether you’re on the fence about the supposed supernatural world or a true believer, numerous people feel these “real miracles” prove there’s something quite fantastic happening around us:

The above video includes 10 “miracles” that have been observed by people in person and shared with millions. Dive into the video to find out about “The Clearwater Virgin Mary,” “Our Lady of Akita,” “Joseph of Cupertino,” and more.

Love this supernatural video? You may want to consider one of the following article